IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,420 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 59,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 289,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 284.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,778. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.