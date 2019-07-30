Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 42,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David E. Berger sold 18,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $57,739.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,970.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 41,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $119,996.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,306 shares of company stock valued at $244,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

