Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $733,256.00 and approximately $17,185.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00279427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.01555508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00117576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,508,816 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

