Insider Buying: Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) Director Purchases 66,950 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 66,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,102.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 980,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,056.68.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 38,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,797.40.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$170.00.

Shares of GR remained flat at $C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Great Atlantic Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$1.50.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.