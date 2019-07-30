Insider Selling: AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CEO Sells 4,024 Shares of Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,188,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147,434. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after buying an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,001,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AT&T by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,977 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

