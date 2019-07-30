Insider Selling: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Insider Sells 274 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) insider Andy D. Waters sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $11,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTBI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 1,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $749.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,752,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,494,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

