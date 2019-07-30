Insider Selling: Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Major Shareholder Sells 608,310 Shares of Stock

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) major shareholder Michael T. Tokarz sold 608,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $1,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:EQS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 37.26, a current ratio of 37.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 775.98%.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

