Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Sells 118,333 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat sold 118,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $2,663,675.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amir Nashat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Amir Nashat sold 27,829 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $626,152.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Amir Nashat sold 81,899 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $1,843,546.49.

On Thursday, July 18th, Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $481,702.50.

On Monday, July 22nd, Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,602,658.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 458,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,169. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,138.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 487,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.43.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

