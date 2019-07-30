Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Vice Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,365. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,228,000 after acquiring an additional 190,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,071,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,921,000 after buying an additional 470,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,070,000 after buying an additional 195,579 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

