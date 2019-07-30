Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.59-4.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. Insperity also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.59-4.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,867. Insperity has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 138.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $362,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,887.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,069. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

