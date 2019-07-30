Insperity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,209 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,470% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $4,812,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,522 shares of company stock worth $9,704,069. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

