Instructure (NYSE:INST) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.65)-(0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $258 -260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.74 million.Instructure also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.65–0.58 EPS.

Shares of INST traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Instructure’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,334.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,410. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

