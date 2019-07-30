Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,133. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

