Intel’s (INTC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.31.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 387,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 330,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.