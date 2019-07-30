International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.05 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $23.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $24.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Stephens set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $234,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,094. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. International Paper has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

