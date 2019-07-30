Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.15.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $279.62. The stock had a trading volume of 760,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Intuit has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

