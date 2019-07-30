Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Holdings Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 1.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

