Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 25,667,900 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 5,208,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

In other Invesco news, Director Ben F. Johnson III purchased 10,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $213,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,186.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,252,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,199. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

