Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,087.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,725 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $596,218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $193.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

