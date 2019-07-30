Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.89. The stock had a trading volume of 944,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

