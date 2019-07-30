Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,886 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

