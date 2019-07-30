Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,417,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 294,355 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 692,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 591,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 281,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,344. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01.

