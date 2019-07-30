Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,865,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 5,556,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 2,265,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,157. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

