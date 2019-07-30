Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,641 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,463% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 call options.

Shares of IT stock opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.74. Gartner has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.72 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $982,082.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,581.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock worth $2,103,725. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 7.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.