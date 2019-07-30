Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.29 for the period.

INVH traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.65 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.92.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,768,038. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

