Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. 31,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,808. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

