Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $99.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.72. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $293,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.