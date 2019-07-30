IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect IRIDEX to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 1,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,029. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.