iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,049 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,799,000 after buying an additional 1,248,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,078,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,424,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,059,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,075,000 after buying an additional 99,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $134.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

