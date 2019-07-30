iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,892,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,640 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38.

