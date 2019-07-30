iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Well Done LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 6.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $27,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,597,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 867,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after buying an additional 459,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,449,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,550,000 after buying an additional 210,743 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,082.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 158,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 70,627 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.90. 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.49.

