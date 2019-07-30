iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,220. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.02.

