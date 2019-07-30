iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $96,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,337,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 746,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after acquiring an additional 440,610 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,545,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,619,000.

ACWI traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $75.06.

