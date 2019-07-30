iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,877,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,183,000.

Shares of IGV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.65. 609,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.29.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

