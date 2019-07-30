iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 20.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,587,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,221.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

