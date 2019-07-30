ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU) Shares Down 0.3%

ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.71 and last traded at C$24.75, approximately 390,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,995,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.78.

ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF Company Profile (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

