ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 755.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822,080 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF comprises about 9.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $117,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

IEI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $125.36. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a twelve month low of $1,994.28 and a twelve month high of $2,480.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02.

