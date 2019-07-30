iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $216.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,852 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

