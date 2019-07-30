iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Guidant Wealth Advisors

Guidant Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,206,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,408,000 after buying an additional 366,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,193,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 309,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,259,000 after buying an additional 361,097 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $49,695,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $66,259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

