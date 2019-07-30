Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,497,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 12,363,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 743,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,187,342. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

