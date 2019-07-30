Iungo (ING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,862.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Iungo has a market cap of $134,772.00 and approximately $3,862.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.82 or 0.05952937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

