J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 141,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in J Alexanders by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in J Alexanders during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J Alexanders during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J Alexanders by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.10. 20,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,432. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.77. J Alexanders has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

