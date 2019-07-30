J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,912,400 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 4,693,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,203 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.85. 615,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,652. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.51.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

