J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $177.59 and last traded at $177.59, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.20.

The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2,348.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

