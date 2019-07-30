Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $12.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.84.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,010,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,706,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

JEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 805,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,612. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

