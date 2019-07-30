James D. Farley, Jr. Sells 45,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,281,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,502,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Motco boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

