Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Given $7.60 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE:JT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 364,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,791. The company has a market cap of $633.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.42. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.04 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 152,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

