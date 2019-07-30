JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

