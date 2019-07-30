John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.93

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.44.

JBSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti started coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 3.88%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,362 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $416,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,971 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $155,630.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,771.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,370. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.