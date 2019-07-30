John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

